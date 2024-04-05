Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

TGTX opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.36 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

