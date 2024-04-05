Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $407.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

