Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

