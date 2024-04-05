Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

