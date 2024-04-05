Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

