Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New $182,000 Investment in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BZ opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

