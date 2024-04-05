Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

