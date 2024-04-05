Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.48 and last traded at $278.97. 753,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,583,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

