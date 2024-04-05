Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

