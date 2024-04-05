Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

