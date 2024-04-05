Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EXI opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $140.09.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

