Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

