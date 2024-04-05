Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

