SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

