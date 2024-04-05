MWA Asset Management Purchases 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.8% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $381.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.50 and its 200 day moving average is $290.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.