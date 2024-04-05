KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.