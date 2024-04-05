Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.