Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $119.65. 4,486,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

