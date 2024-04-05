PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0.9%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.48 and last traded at $120.56. 1,302,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,291,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.