Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 374,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Sally Beauty's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

