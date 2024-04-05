Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after buying an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

