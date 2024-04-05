First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stake Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 818.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,971 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FAAR stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.