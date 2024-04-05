Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $359.88 and last traded at $361.09. 1,135,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,183,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.28. The company has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

