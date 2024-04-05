Barclays Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.