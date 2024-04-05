Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 626,474 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $45,193,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

