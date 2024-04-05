Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.77% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.09 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

