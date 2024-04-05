Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $3,569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $74.77 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

