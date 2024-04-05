Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

