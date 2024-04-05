Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 98.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Stock Down 0.5 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.