HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 3.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.17. 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $720.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

In other HilleVax news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.