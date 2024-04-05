MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,671.29 and last traded at $1,664.00. Approximately 759,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,267,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,578.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $100,100,665. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

