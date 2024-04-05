ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.68

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 4845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.