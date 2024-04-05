Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.53

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 1213406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.2701 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

