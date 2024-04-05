Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.87

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 44944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

