DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.90

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1146271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
DHT Price Performance
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
DHT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.
Institutional Trading of DHT
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
