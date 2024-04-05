DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.90

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1146271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

DHT Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

