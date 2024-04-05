Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.71

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 261485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Kyverna Therapeutics

About Kyverna Therapeutics

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

