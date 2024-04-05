Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.71

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 261485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KYTX
Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Insider Activity at Kyverna Therapeutics
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.