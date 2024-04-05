Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.70

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 311920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDO
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5301339 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.