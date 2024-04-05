Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.70

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 311920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5301339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

