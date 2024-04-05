Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.02. 583,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,126,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

