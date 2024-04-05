Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Up 6.7%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 812,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,694,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 1,914,800 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

