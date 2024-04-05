CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.21

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.21 and last traded at $152.21, with a volume of 6011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

