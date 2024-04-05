Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Down 3.7%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 292,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 459,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,706,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

