Zacks Research Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $252.23 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,049,000 after purchasing an additional 718,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

