Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.56

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 23352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $886.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 71.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

