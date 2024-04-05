Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 1126612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

