Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

