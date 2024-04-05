Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEU opened at $58.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

