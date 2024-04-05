Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.