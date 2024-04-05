5,335 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.