Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $699.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.