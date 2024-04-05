Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

